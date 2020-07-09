Authorities in East Texas have discovered a powerful form of meth in their respective jurisdictions. Known as “Super Meth” the drug is 98 percent pure meth, highly addictive, and very dangerous.

KJAS is reporting that three people in Polk County have been charged on multiple drug-related charges after a raid on a home in December 2019. Authorities claimed they found a kilogram of the aforementioned “Super Meth” during the raid.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is actively dealing with this dangerous new meth. DEA Agent Dante Sorianello recently spoke to a FOX affiliate in San Antonio and gave insight into the origin of this new form of an old drug.

"It is being commercially made in the clandestine labs in Mexico at the highest levels of purity that we've ever seen," said Sorianello.

This powerful drug is being produced by Mexican drug cartels in “Super Labs” and is sold on the streets at a very cheap price. What was once viewed as fiction on TV shows like Breaking Bad, is now becoming a frightening reality.

Those battling an addiction to methamphetamine or other drugs can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).