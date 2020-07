The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce President Artie Carhee-Hickman and Education Chairwoman Marth Banks were honored to present Teacher of the Year plaques at this week’s school board meeting. The winners were:

Michelle Stark: Beauregard Parish 2019-2020 High School Teacher of the Year

Laura Matlock: Beauregard Parish 2019-2020 Junior High Teacher of the Year

Susan Wilson: Beauregard Parish 2019-2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year