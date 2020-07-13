Louisiana's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise today as Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mask mandate took effect.

The state reported 1,705 new coronavirus cases Monday, for a total of 79,827.

Sixty-five more hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 1,308, more than double the number of admissions less than a month ago.

Louisiana is now No. 3 in per capita COVID cases.

Edwards' new order requires the public to wear masks indoors and outside and closes bars to all traffic other than curbside pickup.

"We need you to do what's right, and what's right is wearing a mask," Edwards said. "We're doing everything we can to not go back to Phase 1 or Phase Zero, especially as we're preparing to reopen schools safely (in August). We need people to comply."

Louisiana also reported seven more COVID deaths today, for a total of 3,315. Eight more patients needed ventilators today, for a total of 142.