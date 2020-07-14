COVID-19 hasn’t just affected the humans of our area, but the animals as well. The Humane Society of West Louisiana has been working double-time these last few months.

With adoptions halted by the state as well as a lack of help for non-profit organizations, our local humane society has been staying afloat via its weekly garage sale, but mostly by the hard work of its director and volunteers. The HSWLA has been the only shelter allowed to stay open during these hard times. Public pounds have been closed, and Ms. Rita and the humane society was the only shelter left in town.

The woman behind the life-saving curtain is Rita Bingham. Bingham and her few volunteers have been doing everything, including paying out of their own pockets, to keep saving the lives of the animals that come through the doors.

Just when they thought they had overcome the hurdles in life, the HSWLA’s office lost its air conditioning unit, causing the office ceiling to cave in.

Through the trials and tribulations, Bingham has remanded stoic and grateful. “I have to thank those who have continued to donate, continue to shop at our garage sale, and continue to care,” Bingham said. Rita contributes to those locals who have continued to help the HSWLA as one of the reasons they have been able to keep going.

Rita went on to apologize to those who have called her and she has had to turn away. Rita operates a humane shelter, as the name suggests. With adoptions halted, the HSWLA is not seeing the turnaround it is used to.

Rita, her daughter and her volunteers are so full to brim with animals that they have multiple animals living in their own homes. Right now Rita’s daughter Barbra has 19 dogs under her care: she owns eight herself and is fostering 11 of the humane society dogs. They simply cannot accept any more animals into their care.

“I know everyone is scared right now, but I don’t want anyone to think they can’t call me. Because no is an answer too, and I have connections everywhere where I can get them into a rescue group,” Rita said.

During our chat with Rita, she remained gracious and hopeful for the future of the humane society here, but it became apparent that HSWLA is in need of more helping hands. The HSWLA has not only taken the costs of daily care of animals but the medical treatments as well. Medical needs like heartworm treatments, which can be astronomical when needing multiple treatments. On top of that, the HSWLA is now tasked with replacing a ceiling and air conditioning.

Through our research at the paper, we have found that animal shelters have been hit extremely hard during this pandemic.

The animals do not get a stimulus check, they do not get a government bailout, but they still demand our love and attention.

With that being said, the Beauregard Daily News challenges those who read this and are able to donate and support the local humane society. Whether it be money, time, food, or extra hands, all would benefit an organization that works tirelessly for our community.

The humane society needs volunteers of all types, from foster homes to volunteers at its weekly garage sale, and item donations for the weekly garage sale. If you have money to donate, donations can be made to https://www.paypal.me/HumaneSociety or you can call (337) 462-3321 or email

humanesocietywla@gmail.com. You can also reach out to them with questions on Facebook at Humane Society West Louisiana.

Beauregard Parish has always been a community first parish when those of us find ourselves in need we answer the call. The humane society is now calling out, and it is time we answer the call.