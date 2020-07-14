Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an Executive Order mandating that all Louisiana residents ages eight and up wear masks and facial coverings while in businesses and public areas to combat the spread of COVID-19. The new mandate has many residents across the state wondering how the mandate would be enforced in their area.

In an interview with KALB News Reporter Corey Howard, Sheriff Sam Craft spoke about the mandate. Like many other leaders in law enforcement in Louisiana, Craft stated that it was not his intention to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order.

In a clip from the interview, Craft said: “I get asked a lot if we are going to enforce the mandate to wear a mask. We’re not. If people want to wear them, that’s fine. We’ve got plenty of other things to keep us busy, and we are not going to take any enforcement action.”

The Governor’s Executive Order requires face coverings for everyone ages eight and older with the following exceptions:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

Anyone who is a resident of a parish without a high COVID incidence that has opted out of the masking mandate

