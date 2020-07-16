On Wednesday it was announced that all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country will soon require all customers to wear masks. The joint press release was issued by Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith, and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa.

This new policy will take effect in all stores starting on July 20. According to the press release the decision was made due to the fact that many Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country are located in states where mask mandates have been put into place.

The joint release issued on Wednesday stated: “Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

It was also revealed that Walmart will be assigning Health Ambassadors to be at the entrance of every location. The release offered an explanation of what a Health Ambassadors duties would be, and the role they would play during the ongoing pandemic.

The release states: “In addition to posting clear signage at the front of our stores, Walmart has created the role of Health Ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements. Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Walmart is one of the nation's largest employers and has underwent a variety of changes since the beginning of the global pandemic.