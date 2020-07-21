It was recently announced that the Atakapa-Coushatta Trace Visitors Center in Merryville will soon be reopened. District Two Beauregard Parish Police Juror Jeffery Meadows announced that the center will be reopened and will serve as a substation for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The center will also have visitor information available to the public.

Meadows issued the following statement on Facebook:

“To the good people of Merryville, when I took office as your Police Juror, one of my priorities was to find a way to reopen our tourist center which had closed due to lack of funding. Thanks to joint efforts with Sheriff Mark Herford and Mayor Eaves, I am happy to announce that by August 1st, 2020, the Atakapa-Coushatta Trace Visitors Center will officially become a substation for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. While being staffed with officers, the building will still have tourism information available to the public. I believe this is a win-win for Merryville and Beauregard Parish.”

The news was met with a predominantly positive reaction from the public, with many excited about the center reopening. Additionally, others commented that they believed that having the BPSO deputies in close proximity to the Merryville community was a positive thing.

Merryville Resident Charles Morrison was one of the many who expressed their approval of the announcement in a comment on the original post. Morrison called the idea of the new substation “Fantastic.” Morrison said: “Merryville could benefit from Sheriff's Deputies being close all of the time. I like it!”