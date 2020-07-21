Dustin Murphy is a Louisiana native running for United States Senate.

Murphy currently works as a welder for Motion Industries Mill Services and felt the need to run for Senate to be the voice for the people of Louisiana, and stand against the corruption and division.

“I am a real, hardworking American asking for the opportunity to serve you and this state of Louisiana that I love so much. I believe our politicians have become too involved in politics and choosing sides,” said Murphy.

Murphy spoke on the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected Louisiana and how it will affect Louisiana and small businesses from a hard-working American’s point of view.

“I know the virus is real, but I feel we over responded. We shuttered our economy in Louisiana over an illness that only around 3.5% of people tested have. Small businesses in Louisiana employ a little more than 50% of workers. Businesses have the rights to operate how they deem fit, without the government deciding who’s essential, the occupancy you're allowed to have, or if you must be used as a pawn to enforce a mask mandate on your patrons. If a business decides it’s best for them to have their customers mask up, then so be it, they made the choice. We’re adults, we don't need our handheld by the government, take responsibility for your health. Just don’t use force to do it.” said Murphy.

Murphy understands that some businesses will not recover from the pandemic, locally we have had small businesses close their doors due to not being able to survive the shutdown.

“I want to see love and prosperity for everyone. I want our economy operating at full force again, the American people thriving, and our jobs continuously returning from overseas. I want a revival of patriotism and morality, our education system overhauled to better suit not only teachers but the students in the class. I would like to see Louisiana put an emphasis on trade schools. Tradesmen and women become more and more valuable. I would love to see a nation no longer divided by the color of our skin and level of prosperity, only on the basis of character and not genetic traits. I believe this can be achieved if we stop placing everyone into brackets and micro-groups.” said Murphy.

Murphy realizes that for some Louisiana businesses the pandemic is devastating and there will be no recovery.

“Many will never even get the chance to start over. Everything they had was invested into their businesses, and they lost it under threat by an overreaching government. I honestly don’t have a one size fits all solution, there isn’t one. But I would like to sit down with the small business association and discuss ways to move forward. To craft a plan that works for our business owners and the people. (With help in developing, I believe a tax exemption to help our small business rebuild or start over, coupled with the opportunity to enroll in unemployment insurance could possibly be an option.” said Murphy

Murphy’s platform is for the people of Louisiana, as a welder and not a lifetime politician he hopes that he will be able to break the mold on party affiliation and stand up for the people in a way that he does not believe is currently being done.

“Not about R or D but about liberty- and what's best for the people” states Murphy.

“We too often get overly concerned with party affiliation. This causes us to overlook the deficiencies in our candidates. And I understand that our lives are busy, but it is our civic duty to educate ourselves on these matters. Our lack of enthusiasm has led us to this point, we have to be better. I ask that you give me a chance to prove that not every name on the ballot is equal, that there are still good and decent people who want to serve our communities through the government. Don’t just look at the letter next to my name, look deeper, look at my character.” said Murphy

The Senate election takes place on November 3 and Murphy hopes to reach out to those Louisiana citizens that share his goal to get Louisiana back and better than ever.

“We may not agree on everything, but I’ll always stand, shoulder to shoulder, with anyone to protect their constitutional rights,” said Murphy.