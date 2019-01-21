Refrigerated pasta is often an overlooked item in the grocery store. The fresh ravioli in this recipe will cook within minutes. This recipe is perfect for busy weeknights.

A helpful tip to remember is to set the water for the pasta on to boil before you begin to assemble the ingredients for the recipe. While you prep, the water will come to a boil and be ready to cook the pasta.



CHEESE RAVIOLI WITH ARTICHOKE SAUCE



• 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

• 1 cup half and half

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• Kosher salt

• 1 cup frozen peas (do not thaw)

• 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

• 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 pound refrigerated cheese ravioli

• 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves

Boil 3 quarts of water in a large pot over high heat. Add 1 teaspoon salt to the water.

Combine the artichokes, half and half, garlic, red pepper flakes and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large skillet and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until the artichokes begin to soften. Add the peas and continue to cook, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.

When the large pot of water boils, add the ravioli and cook as the label directs. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water. Drain the pasta well and add it to the skillet with the other ingredients.

Add the Parmesan cheese to the skillet and gently stir until the ravioli is coated. Thin the sauce (if desired) with some of the reserved cooking water. Stir in the basil. Serve and top with additional grated Parmesan.



CHEESY BAKED ZITI



If you have a little extra time, do the prep work for this recipe for a “fix ahead” meal. Come home, pop the casserole dish in the oven (you’ll need to increase your cooking time) and while you unwind for a bit, let this comfort food bake. Add a salad and garlic bread, and you’re set.

• 1 (16 oz.) package dry ziti pasta

• 1 pound mild Italian sausage

• 1 (15 oz.) container ricotta cheese

• 1 egg

• 1 large yellow onion, minced

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 (24 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce, divided

• 1 (8 oz.) package shredded Italian cheese blend

• 1 teaspoon dried basil

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the ziti and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, occasionally stirring, until it has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well.

While pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook and stir until browned, about 10 minutes. Drain sausage and set aside.

Stir together the ricotta, egg, onion, garlic and oregano in a large bowl until well combined. Stir in the drained pasta and sausage, salt, pepper and 1 1/2 cups of the spaghetti sauce; mix well.

In the prepared baking dish, cover the bottom with about 1/2 cup of the spaghetti sauce. Layer 1/2 of the pasta mixture, then 1/2 cup of sauce and 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Then layer the remaining 1/2 of the pasta, remaining sauce and 1/2 of the cheese. Sprinkle with basil. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Uncover; return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 10 more minutes.

