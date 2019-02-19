Northwest 69, Sterlington 48

Katlyn Manuel posted a triple-double to lead a quartet of double figures scorers as Northwest handled Sterlington 69-48 in the second round of the Class 3A girls basketball state playoffs Monday night.

Coming off of a landslide 101-23 first round victory over Sophie B. Wright, the fourth-seeded Lady Raiders showed no signs of slowing down in the first quarter. Knocking down 5-of-6 3-point attempts, the visitors from Opelousas settled matters early by opening up a 29-12 gulf.

"It was a little surprising, the way they came out and shot the ball," Sterlington coach Caroline Oliphant said. "I watched five or six films and never saw them shoot the ball as well as they did tonight."

Taking an inbounds pass from Mary Liday in the right corner, Tashianna Fontenot began the 3-point onslaught to open the scoring.

Khahli Malone's bucket from underneath, Manuel's jumper from the right baseline and Jala Thierry's transition layup made it 9-0 just over two minutes into the game.

Michaela Waters got Sterlington on the board with a free throw, but the Lady Raiders answered with Khahli Malone's bucket from down low and a Thierry 3-pointer to go up 14-1.

Kaela Mullins made both ends of a shooting foul for the Lady Panthers before Fontenot drilled 3-pointers from the left wing on back-to-back possessions.

Fontenot connected again from behind the 3-point line two possessions later as the lead swelled to 23-3.

Sterlington finally recorded its first field goal on McKenzine Gray's rebound with 2:01 to play in the quarter.

Trailing 27-5, the Lady Panthers closed out the quarter on a 7-1 run behind two 3-pointers from Ashleigh Davis.

Still, the Lady Raiders had the game well in hand with a 29-12 lead.

"I felt like we could have played better at the beginning of the game," Oliphant said. "I felt like we could have done a better job of running our offense. We threw the ball around against their press, and we weren't executing our gameplan, which was to pump fake, get their shot blockers in the air and draw the foul. We didn't do that at the beginning of the game, and they were slinging our stuff all over the gym."

Sterlington clearly did nothing to fool Manuel, who batted down a dozen shots while grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 15 points.

Despite cooling off considerably in the second frame, the Lady Raiders carried a 39-21 bulge into the half.

Sterlington was never closer than 16 in the second half.

Northwest held a 57-35 advantage at the end of three and led by as many as 27 (67-40) in the fourth quarter.

"They were very organized and very disciplined," Oliphant said of Northwest. "If you have to lose out, I would rather it be to a good team like them. We didn't quit, so I can't really complain."

Fontenot, who was 5-of-8 from 3-point distance, paced the Lady Raiders (25-9) with 21 points. Khahli Malone matched Manuel with 15 points and 11 boards. Thierry tossed in 14 points on a pair of 3s. Liday and Jelissa Duffey completed the scoring summary with four and two, respectively.

Mullins was high scorer for the Lady Panthers (18-16) with 22 and Davis pitched in 10. Davis had seven, Gray tallied six and Jayla Stewart three.

Northwest shot 29-of-67 (43.2 percent) from the floor, 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from 3-point land and 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) from the free throw line.

Sterlington was 16-of-46 (34.7 percent) from the field, 2-of-8 (25 percent) from the 3-point arch and 10-of-19 (52.6 percent) from the charity stripe.

Northwest, the No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 South Beauregard, a 54-50 double overtime winner over Jewel Sumner, in the quarterfinals.

— — —

BOX SCORE

Northwest .... 29 10 18 12—69

Sterlington ... 12 .. 9 13 14—48

NORTHWEST (25-9) — Tashianna Fontenot 19, Katlyn Manuel 15 (11 rebounds, 11 blocks), Khahli Malone 15 (11 rebounds), Jala Thierry 14, Mary Liday 4, Jelissa Duffey 2.

STERLINGTON (18-16) — Kaela Mullins 22, Ashleigh Davis 10, Michaela Waters 7, McKenzie Gray 6, Jayla Stewart 3.

Three-point goals — Northwest 7 (Fontenot 5, Thierry 2), Sterlington 2 (Davis). Total fouls — Northwest 15, Sterlington 11. Free throw shooting — Northwest 4-9, Sterlington 10-19. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.

— — —

CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

First Round Scores

Loranger 59, Peabody 43

Westlake 67, Eunice 52

Madison 39, North Vermilion 27

Iota 48, Crowley 39

South Beauregard 81, Wossman 42

Jewel Sumner 46, Union Parish 43

Sterlington 52, Avoyelles 44

Northwest 101, Sophie B. Wright 23

Albany 90, Jennings 47

Kaplan 58, West Feliciana 54

Glen Oaks 58, Brusly 35

Caldwell 60, Carroll 53, OT

Donaldsonville 67, Green Oaks 46

Washington-Marion 86, St. James 34

Richwood 54, Pine Prairie 38

Madison Prep 43, Bolton 34

Second Round Scores

Loranger 72, Westlake 52

Madison 46, Iota 36

South Beauregard 54, Jewel Sumner 50, 2 OT

Northwest 69, Sterlington 48

Albany 76, Kaplan 54

Caldwell 63, Glen Oaks 34

Donaldsonville 65, Washington-Marion 61

Madison Prep 57, Richwood 50

Quarterfinal Pairings

No. 1 Loranger at No. 24 Madison

No. 5 South Beauregard at No. 4 Northwest

No. 6 Caldwell at No. 3 Albany

No. 7 Donaldsonville at No. 2 Madison Prep