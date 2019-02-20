Beekman Lady Tigers Softball Preview

Featuring eight returning starters, the Beekman Lady Tigers are looking for drastic improvement under first-year coach Taylor Wilson.

A former Sterlington assistant, Wilson inherits eight seniors. Although the Lady Tigers have a veteran squad, nearly half the team reported late from basketball.

"Seven of our starters play basketball, so we have had only one week of team practice," Wilson said. "Everybody else has been on the field hitting and working out."

Showing no signs of rust, the Lady Tigers doubled St. Frederick 14-7 in Monday's season opener.

"We scored 14 runs against a pretty good pitcher, so I think they're ready," Wilson said.

While relying on a veteran lineup, the Lady Tigers are counting on a couple of young pitchers to come through as they seek to better last year's 6-18 mark.

Seventh-grader Bayleigh Elton drew the start against St. Frederick, and freshman Cadence Gray has been impressive since reporting from basketball.

"Bayleigh is our best pitcher right now. She has been throwing real well, especially for a seventh-grader," Wilson said. "Cadence is probably the fastest pitcher we have. They're both young, but they are going to have to lead our pitching staff."

Junior Alexis Crumley and senior Alyssa Culbreath round out the staff. Crumley, a first-team All-District 2-2A selection, shouldered the bulk of the innings in the circle last season. Culbreath went four innings in relief to gain the win vs. St. Frederick.

Kasadee Armfield, the team's longtime starting catcher, returns for her final season behind the plate. Freshman Falon Brown is being groomed as Armfield's successor.

Gray takes over for Ashton Reynolds, the team's lone senior last season, at first base.

Junior second baseman Jaislyn Sanders and seventh-grader Abigail Davis are working at second base.

"I'm not really sure about second base yet," Wilson said. "Abigail reminds me a lot of Tanner (Spigner). She's one of the best athletes we have. She just doesn't have a lot of experience."

The left side of the infield has Crumley at third and Spigner at shortstop. Crumley, who batted cleanup in the season opener, hit .286 with nine RBIs last season. Batting leadoff, Spigner hit at a .267 clip with a home run, two triples and a double while leading the team in RBIs (19) and runs scored (26).

Junior center fielder Gracie Wooden and senior left fielder Kateland Fulmer, a pair of incumbents, are joined in the outfield by junior Savannah Thompson.

A first-team All-District selection, Wooden hit .313 with a .377 on base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage, with one home run, three triples, four doubles, 16 RBIs and 14 runs despite missing a significant portion of the season due to illness.

Fulmer, who moved to center field during Wooden's absence, hit .262 with a .384 on base percentage, drove in nine runs and scored 13 as a junior.

Wilson is counting on productive seasons from Armfield and Fulmer.

"Kasadee and Kateland have really stepped up," Wilson said. "I think they have made up their minds that they are going to work their hardest this year."

Thompson, a transfer from Crossett, started Monday's game in right field.

Senior Hannah Irby, a first-team All-District utility player in 2018, is recovering from an injury. She compiled a .294 batting average with a .410 on base percentage, one home run and 10 RBIs last spring.

Brown, Irby and senior Madison Lozano could all see time as the designated hitter.

Senior Angel Conway is the Lady Tigers' primary courtesy runner.

Other candidates for playing time are seniors Alissa Foster and Hannah Turnbow, sophomore Emery Diel and freshman Chloe Jenkins.