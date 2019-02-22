Sterlington 9, Jena 8

Emarie Adams' two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh capped a three-run rally as Sterlington clipped Jena 9-8, Wednesday evening at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Jena plated three in the top of the seventh to take its first lead, 8-6.

Hannah Jerkins singled to start the Sterlington seventh and tallied on back-to-back, one-out base hits by Kaela Mullins and Carlee Canal. Mullins scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

One out later, Adams came through with a game-winning single to center field.

After Madigan Stevens pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Lady Panthers surged ahead 4-0 in their first turn at bat.

K.B. Briley drove the second pitch of the inning over the center field fence to open the scoring.

With one away, Jerkins singled to right, Rachel Wisecarver was safe on an error and Mullins served a base hit into right field to load the bases. Jerkins scored on a wild pitch before Canal scorched a two-run single to left.

Tamia Brown doubled home Morgan White, who singled, to open the Jena scoring in the second.

Sterlington got the run back in its half of the second.

Briley walked with one down, stole second, held at third on Chesnie Daigle's base hit to left and touched home on Jerkins' RBI groundout.

Jena closed the gap to 5-3 with a deuce in the third.

Candace Hudnall singled and Laura Peters walked, setting the stage for Alyssa Howard's two-run double to center.

Briley smoked a one-out triple to right and came down the line on Daigle's sacrifice fly as the Lady Panthers upped their lead to 6-3 in the fourth.

Allie Brunson's two-out single drove in Ryleigh Tingle, aboard on a leadoff walk, to bring the Lady Giants within 6-4 in the fifth.

Brown legged out a one-out single in the sixth, stole second and scored on Hudnall's two-out base hit to make it 6-5.

Jena broke through for a three-spot in the seventh.

Peters singled, Howard walked and Becca Masters singled to load the bases with one out. Brooklyn Burlew walked on four pitches to force Peters home with the equalizer.

Back to the top of the batting order, Brown's two-run single to left-center put the Lady Giants in front 8-6.

Stevens struck out five in the complete game win.

Jerkins went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Lady Panthers (1-2) collected 12 hits. Briley went 2-for-2 with a homer, a triple and three runs scored. Canal, who finished the double header 5-for-8 with six RBIs, was 2-for-3 with a trio of ribbies. In her first start since reporting from basketball, Mullins went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Daigle, Wisecarver and Adams singled to round out the hitting summary.

Brown swung the lethal aluminum for the Lady Giants (0-1), going 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and three RBIs. Hudnall and White singled twice, Howard doubled and Peters and Brunson singled to round out the 11-hit effort.

Brunson went the distance for Jena in a losing cause, striking out four.

Polar Bear Classic

Sterlington is scheduled to play three games in the Polar Bear Classic this weekend:

Saturday vs. Archbishop Hannan, 1 p.m., at Panther Park.

Saturday vs. Castor, 8 p.m., at Sterlington Sports Complex.

Sunday vs. Forest, 1 p.m., at ULM.