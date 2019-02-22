BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working diligently to complete the Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area renovation project in Bastrop. Flood events, untimely rainfall, equipment failures and other obstacles have delayed the completion of this important project. Despite these delays, LDWF remains committed to a complete renovation and enhancement of this unique property.

“It is our goal to develop an outstanding recreational area in Morehouse Parish,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We have had to work through some setbacks that have stalled the project. But be assured, we will get it done.”

The department’s plan for the restoration project includes a complete renovation of the waterbody. Marked boat lanes and island construction projects to improve boater access and angler opportunity have already been completed.

A contractor has been selected to complete the construction of fishing piers, including an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible pier, a boat mooring dock, improved parking and lighting, and a wave break to protect the boat launch area. This project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2019.

Two flood events have caused significant delays to the project, while also severely damaging the pump and its components, which are required to refill and maintain the reservoir. A new pumping system has been designed and was advertised for bid last week by Division of Administration Facility Planning and Control. The bids will be opened after a one-month advertisement.

In addition, LDWF has completed numerous stockings of popular game fish species to begin rebuilding the fishery. Fish stockings will continue as long as necessary.

