Loranger 16, Beekman 4

Loranger broke through for its first win Saturday morning, a 16-4 verdict over Beekman in the Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic at Sterlington High.

Clinging to a 4-3 lead, the Wolves separated with three in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Three straight one-out walks loaded the bases in the fourth. With two down, B.J. Jackson delivered a two-run single to right and Troy Morel singled to left to make it 7-3.

With the Tigers running low on pitching at the end of the tournament, the Wolves sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth.

Beekman struck first with a deuce in the bottom of the first.

Singles by Brock Jenkins and Seth Meyers left the Tigers with runners at first and second and two outs. Brayden Spigner then legged out an infield single on a bang-bang play at first base. Assuming the out, the first baseman rolled the ball back toward the mound. In the meantime, Jenkins and Meyers continued running. Jenkins crossed home without a play. Meyers slid into third safely and scored easily on an overthrow.

Jackson led off the Loranger second with a double. Six straight batters reached with two outs. Brayer Zahn's two-run single snapped a 2-2 tie and put the Wolves ahead to stay.

Beekman inched within 4-3 in the third when Jenkins stole third on the front end of a double steal and tallied on a throwing error.

Shelton Starkey pitched three innings for the win, with Clayton Bethel finishing up.

Jackson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and made a pair of sprawling catches on the wet ground in left field. Rounding out the 12-hit attack, were Morel with three singles, Crayton with two singles and Jake Messina, Brasher, Zahn and Kaden Beyl with base hits. Reaching in all five plate appearances, Zahn was hit by a pitch on three occasions, singled and walked.

Jenkins went 2-for-2 and Ryan Chain, Meyers, Spigner, Dawson Moore, Joey Chain and Seth Sharp singled for the Tigers (2-2).

Joey Chain, the first of five Beekman pitchers, absorbed the loss.

Notes: Loranger went on to defeat North DeSoto 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Ruston.It was a good day all the way around for Loranger athletics as its top-seeded girls basketball team edged Madison Prep 37-35 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday night in Alexandria.