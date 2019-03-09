Sterlington 4, Minden 1

MINDEN — Adam Tubbs went the distance on the mound and Reece Brooks socked a two-run home run as Sterlington stymied Minden 4-1 Thursday night in the Lakeside Tournament.

Tubbs (3-0, 1.40 ERA) worked out of a jam largely of his own making in the bottom of the first.

Seth Johnson led off with a base hit. Tubbs alternated strikeouts and walks against the next four batters to load the bases with two down. He then covered the bag on a ground ball to first baseman Brock Risinger to retire the side.

Settling down from there, the junior lefty allowed only one base runner — on a two-out single by Camrom Dollar in the third — over the next four innings.

Meanwhile, the Panthers struck for double deuces.

Sterlington's first three batters reached safely in the second. Risinger reached on a leadoff error and Seaver Sheets and Brooks singled to fill the basepaths with still nobody out. Kyle Elee and Parker Coley pushed runs across with consecutive groundouts to the right side of the infield.

Risinger was also the catalyst in the fourth with a leadoff single. Two batters later, Brooks doubled the Panthers' lead to 4-0 with a two-run jimmy-jack.

Minden spoiled the shutout in the sixth when Haynes Mandino singled home Dollar, who doubled, with one out in the sixth. Tubbs promptly picked off Mandino's courtesy runner at first base and finished the inning with a punchout.

Austin King singled with two down in the bottom of the seventh before Tubbs nailed down the complete game victory with a fielder's choice grounder to Brooks at second base.

Tubbs struck out 11, walked only two — both in the first inning — and spaced out five hits.

Brooks homered and singled while driving in his team-high 10th run to pace the Panthers (7-1) offensively. Cole Benson, Risinger, Sheets, Coley and Harrison Womack singled to round out the seven-hit attack.

Dollar proved to be a tough out for the Crimson Tide, going 2-for-2 with a double, a single and a walk. Seth Johnson, Mandino and King added base hits.

John Volentine went the distance on the bump for Minden (5-2), striking out four without issuing a free pass.