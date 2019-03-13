All-District 2-3A Girls Basketball Team

Sterlington senior Kaela Mullins has been selected to the first-team All-District 2-3A team.

Mullins led the Lady Panthers in scoring (14.4), rebounding (7.8), assists (3.0) and steals (4.0). She also blocked a team-high 20 points in helping Sterlington advance to the second round of the state playoffs. Among Mullins' season highlights was a 19-point effort in a 52-44 first round road playoff victory over Avoyelles.

District co-champs Madison Parish and Richwood split the individual honors.

Adriana Fountain of Madison and Joi Reed of Richwood are the Most Valuable Players while Madison's Brandon Gultery and Richwood's Jalena Sanders share Coach of the Year honors.

Both teams finished 7-3 in district with Madison advancing to the quarterfinals and Richwood reaching the second round.

Fountain, Reed and Mullins are accompanied on the first team by Markayla Cooper of Madison and Destini Johnson of Wossman.

Named to the second team were Branterria Johnson of Carroll, Shantal Sidney and Lashawn Sidney of Richwood, Mya Hamilton of Wossman and Ericka Gatson of Uniton Parish.

Sterlington's honorable mention selections include junior Michaela Waters and senior Ashleigh Davis.

Waters ranked second on the team in scoring at a 12.8 clip to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Davis averaged 8 points per game and led the team in 3-point baskets (43) and free throw shooting (61.9 percent).

Rounding out the honorable mention list are Makayla Walker, Madison Horne and Antona Blanson of Richwood, Alexis Mason and Katrina Anderson of Madison, Roniesha Walker of Wossman, Akyra Briggs of Carroll and Makayla Ferguson of Union.

———

ALL-DISTRICT 2-3A GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

co-MVPs — Adriana Fountain, Madison; Joi Reed; Richwood.

co-Coaches of the Year — Brandon Gultery, Madison Parish; Jalena Sanders, Richwood.

FIRST TEAM

Adriana Fountain, Madison

Joi Reed, Richwood

Kaela Mullins, Sterlington

Markayla Cooper, Madison

Destini Johnson, Wossman

SECOND TEAM

Branterrica Johnson, Carroll

Shantal Sidney, Richwood

Lashawn, Lyons, Richwood

Mya Hamilton, Wossman

Ericka Gatson, Union

HONORABLE MENTION

Makayla Ferguson, Union

Akyra Briggs, Carroll

Michaela Waters, Sterlington

Ashleigh Davis, Sterlington

Roniesha Walker, Wossman

Katrina Anderson, Madison

Alexis Mason, Madison

Makayla Walker, Richwood

Madison Horne, Richwood

Antona Blanson, Richwood