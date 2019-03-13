All-District 2-3A Girls Basketball Team
Sterlington senior Kaela Mullins has been selected to the first-team All-District 2-3A team.
Mullins led the Lady Panthers in scoring (14.4), rebounding (7.8), assists (3.0) and steals (4.0). She also blocked a team-high 20 points in helping Sterlington advance to the second round of the state playoffs. Among Mullins' season highlights was a 19-point effort in a 52-44 first round road playoff victory over Avoyelles.
District co-champs Madison Parish and Richwood split the individual honors.
Adriana Fountain of Madison and Joi Reed of Richwood are the Most Valuable Players while Madison's Brandon Gultery and Richwood's Jalena Sanders share Coach of the Year honors.
Both teams finished 7-3 in district with Madison advancing to the quarterfinals and Richwood reaching the second round.
Fountain, Reed and Mullins are accompanied on the first team by Markayla Cooper of Madison and Destini Johnson of Wossman.
Named to the second team were Branterria Johnson of Carroll, Shantal Sidney and Lashawn Sidney of Richwood, Mya Hamilton of Wossman and Ericka Gatson of Uniton Parish.
Sterlington's honorable mention selections include junior Michaela Waters and senior Ashleigh Davis.
Waters ranked second on the team in scoring at a 12.8 clip to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Davis averaged 8 points per game and led the team in 3-point baskets (43) and free throw shooting (61.9 percent).
Rounding out the honorable mention list are Makayla Walker, Madison Horne and Antona Blanson of Richwood, Alexis Mason and Katrina Anderson of Madison, Roniesha Walker of Wossman, Akyra Briggs of Carroll and Makayla Ferguson of Union.
ALL-DISTRICT 2-3A GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
co-MVPs — Adriana Fountain, Madison; Joi Reed; Richwood.
co-Coaches of the Year — Brandon Gultery, Madison Parish; Jalena Sanders, Richwood.
FIRST TEAM
Adriana Fountain, Madison
Joi Reed, Richwood
Kaela Mullins, Sterlington
Markayla Cooper, Madison
Destini Johnson, Wossman
SECOND TEAM
Branterrica Johnson, Carroll
Shantal Sidney, Richwood
Lashawn, Lyons, Richwood
Mya Hamilton, Wossman
Ericka Gatson, Union
HONORABLE MENTION
Makayla Ferguson, Union
Akyra Briggs, Carroll
Michaela Waters, Sterlington
Ashleigh Davis, Sterlington
Roniesha Walker, Wossman
Katrina Anderson, Madison
Alexis Mason, Madison
Makayla Walker, Richwood
Madison Horne, Richwood
Antona Blanson, Richwood