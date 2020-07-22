Camara announced to Merchants & Farmers Bank Board of Directors

Merchants & Farmers Bank

Merchants & Farmers Bank Chairman of the Board, Claude "Buddy" Leach has announced the shareholders election of Mr. M. Shawn Camara to the Louisiana-based bank's board of directors. Camara currently serves as City President and Commercial Lender for the Lake Charles market area.

"Shawn was a natural choice for our board of directors because of his wealth of knowledge and experience and his grasp of the financial issues facing a variety of industries in our region," said Leach. "We are fortunate to be able to add someone of his level of experience to this position."

Camara joined Merchants & Farmers in 2006 after an extensive career in banking that began in 1974. Most notably, Camara served in management and lending positions with the former Calcasieu Marine National Bank and Hibernia National Bank.

According to Merchants & Farmers CEO and President Ken Hughes, "Shawn's strong leadership skills and commitment to the community are evident in all of his customer and staffing relationships. His experience makes him the go-to guy for virtually any banking question."

Camara attended McNeese State University, the LSU School of Banking of the South, the University of Oklahoma National Commercial Lending School and the Louisiana Banking School for Supervisor Training. Additionally, he has studied with the American Institute of Banking and the University of Tennessee on a variety of banking topics including credit analysis, cash flow analysis and personal financial statement analysis.

Camara currently serves on the board of directors for the Calcasieu Community Clinic and has previously held volunteer positions with the Shannon Cox Counseling Center and the Louisiana chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers Bank offers a variety of products and services. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.