Merryville Mayor David Eaves passes away

Staff Report

The Merryville community and all of Beauregard Parish is mourning the loss of David Eaves, Mayor of Merryville. His death was announced this morning by the Town of Merryville via its Facebook page.

The Town of Merryville issued the following statement on their official Facebook page:

"With the heaviest of hearts, we would like to announce the passing of Mayor David E. Eaves, Jr. Please keep his family and friends in your prayer at this time."

The Beauregard Daily News extends it's condolences to the Eaves family during this difficult time.