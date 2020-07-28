Dr. Angela White-Bazile receives Hidden Figures Award

Louisiana Supreme Court

New Orleans, LA – Dr. Angela White-Bazile, Executive Counsel for Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, received the Hidden Figure Award from the National Bar Association Women Lawyers Division during the Virtual Achievement Awards Champagne Reception on July 23, 2020.

Attorney Sunny Hostin, cohost of television’s “The View” since 2016, was the Keynote Speaker.

The Hidden Figure Award recognizes a woman lawyer who may be described as a hidden figure because of her significant contributions to the legal profession that are not widely known.

A nominee had to meet one of the following criteria:

Dared to be first and broke barriers or new ground;

Showed resilience to change the projections of her success, or the success of others;

Removed obstacles to aid in pursuing her career goals or the goals of others; or

Used her privilege or power to empower another lawyer.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Dr. White-Bazile. “I have worked to champion diversity and inclusion and foster the advancement of women in the legal profession over the last 24 years while continuing to highlight the importance of community service and mentoring.” Dr. White-Bazile is the first African American woman to hold the position of Executive Counsel at the Louisiana Supreme Court and has been in this role since March 2014.

The 95th Annual National Bar Association Convention and Exhibit was originally scheduled to be held in Washington D.C. from July 25 – 30, 2020 but will take place virtually instead due to COVID-19.

The National Bar Association, founded in 1925, is the nation’s oldest and largest association of predominantly African American lawyers and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.

For more information visit lasc.org or contact Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org or (504) 310-2590.