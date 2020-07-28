Vernon Parish School Board pushes back school start date

On Monday, the Vernon Parish School Board released a letter addressed to its "stakeholders".

In the letter, VPSB announced its decision to push back the start date of schools. The letter reads in full:

In light of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Vernon Parish, as well as the additional preparation that is required for our facilities, faculty, and staff, we are delaying the opening of school until Monday, August 17, 2020, from the original date of August 10, 2020.

Students will return in the following order;

Pre-Kindergarten through 4th Grade will start Monday, August 17th

5th grade through 8th grade will start Tuesday, August 18th

9th grade through 12th grade will start August 18th, using the hybrid schedule

Monday – Virtual for all 9-12 students

Tuesday and Thursday – 9-12 – Last Name A-L – Face to Face

Wednesday and Friday – 9-12 – Last Name M-Z – Face to Face

Your continued patience and flexibility is appreciated during these unprecedented times. Rest assured that the Vernon Parish School District, Board Members, Administration, Faculty, and Staff are preparing to provide the safest, high-quality education that you have come to expect from us.