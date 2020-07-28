VPSO deputies receive sweet treat

Patrol Officers with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office are set to receive a sweet treat to help beat the heat. The VPSO expressed thanks to Landey Adams with State Farm Insurance for giving a special gift to the VPSO Patrol Officers. Adams brought 25 Dairy Queen gift cards to be given out to the officers.

The VPSO issued the following statement thanking Adams and State Farm for their generous gift:

"VPSO would like to thank Landey Adams with State Farm Insurance for his thoughtfulness. Mr. Adams delivered 25 $10 gift cards to Dairy Queen for the VPSO patrol officers. Thank you Mr. Adams! We appreciate your support!"

Adams took a photo with Detective Daniel Rowe and the VPSO posted it with their message of thanks on their Facebook Page over the weekend. The post was received positively with many members of the local community expressing that the gesture of support to local law enforcement was a welcome one.

Among those who commented was local resident Damon Daigre Sr., who encapsulated the sentiment that many of the other commenters expressed by saying: "Most folks still respect and appreciate law enforcement."