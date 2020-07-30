Broussard arrested on murder charges

Staff Report

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) has announced that Tori Lynette Broussard has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of multiple victims in Westlake earlier this month. She has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

She is the wife of Neil P. Broussard who was arrested on July 17 for the shooting death of two juvenile victims, hospitalizing one victim's mother, and kidnapping another juvenile victim. The incident occurred on July 15, and Lynette Broussard was arrested on accessory to murder charges later that day. She posted bond on July 16.

Neil Broussard is currently two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and molestation of a juvenile. He is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.