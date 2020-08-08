City of Leesville issues statement regarding overgrown grass

City of Leesville

On Friday, the City of Leesville issued a statement online in reference to their staffing situation and calls they've been receiving from citizens regarding overgrown grass. The statement assured residents that although they are short staffed due to the pandemic, the Public Works Department is actively working to find a solution.

The City of Leesville issued the following statement on Friday:

"The Public Works Department has continued to provide service to our customers during this time of pandemic and we appreciate your patience and understanding. Our utilities are our number one priority and due to the COVID situation we have been short staffed and unable to address all calls regarding overgrown grass. Please be assured, we are aware of the situation and we are working with property owners to get overgrown grass cut. We request that all citizens do their part, if you own property in the city, please ensure you are maintaining it. Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated."