Vernon Parish COVID-19 deaths rise to 27

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Vernon Parish has increased to 27. As of this writing, there have been 748 reported cases of the virus in Vernon Parish.

In neighboring Beauregard Parish, there have been 819 positive cases with 17 deaths reported. Allen Parish has 1,245 cumulative cases with 29 deaths reported.

Calcasieu Parish has 6,752 cumulative cases with 146 deaths reported. Sabine Parish has 622 cumulative cases with 10 deaths reported

Statewide, the case count has reached 120,746 positive cases, with an estimated 89,083 presumed to have recovered.

The Louisiana Department of Health has offered the following tips when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially after using the bathroom or blowing your nose, and before eating. In addition to soap and water, or if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Stay away from people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces regularly. If you think you are sick, call your doctor and ask what you should do

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.