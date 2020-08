Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office

VPSO

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Elizabeth Johnson, age 37, of Leesville.

Johnson is wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

Anyone found to be harboring Johnson will be prosecuted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson should contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

You do not have to give your name ~ a code number will be assigned to you.