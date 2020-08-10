519th Military Police Battalion honors fallen brother

Staff Report

The 519th Military Police Battalion recently took to social media to honor the life of one of their own who died in the line of duty. On Sunday, the 519th recognized the 20 year anniversary of the death of PFC Brian Gleason.

They issued the following statement on their official Facebook Page:

Today is the 20th anniversary of the loss of our own hero Viper, PFC Brian Gleason, our only Viper to have died in the line of duty while conducting garrison law enforcement.

PFC Gleason was killed in a single car accident while on patrol at Fort Polk, Louisiana. PFC Gleason, assigned to the 209th Military Police Company “Warriors”, was the passenger in a patrol car when it overturned and caught fire. The other Military Police Officer in the vehicle was able to escape and call for assistance.

PFC Gleason had served as a law enforcement officer for six months. He was an only child and is survived by his mother and father, who is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement.

PFC Gleason remains an inspiration to the young men and women who choose to serve their country and community as well as a reminder of safety. Our Viper family continues to honor his memory with the Gleason Family. In memoriam.