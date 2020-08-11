General Frank thanks soldiers for COVID-19 testing

Staff Report

The hard work of many Fort Polk soldiers was recognized by Brigadier General Patrick Frank in a special ceremony over the weekend. Many soldiers administered COVID-19 tests, and helped set up the North Fort COVID-19 test site recently.

Fort Polk issued the following statement about the ceremony on their official Facebook Page:

"In an ceremony at the North Fort COVID-19 testing site Aug. 7, Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, thanked Soldiers from the 32nd Hospital Center and 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment for their hard work in setting up the testing site and successfully administering COVID-19 tests to Soldiers during rotation 20-08. Frank then presented each Soldier with a Commanding General's Certificate of Achievement. In addition, some Soldiers received commendation medals."