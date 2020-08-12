Vernon Parish schools to start on Aug. 31

Staff Report

The Vernon Parish School Board has announced that the first day of school for all Vernon Parish Schools has been moved to Aug. 31. The VPSO made the announcement on Tuesday, in an official statement released to the public.

The following letter was released by Vernon Parish School Board Superintendent James Williams:

"Stakeholders,

"With the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in the parish and the three week extension of Phase Two restrictions by the Governor, we feel like we need to make another adjustment to the opening day of school. We are very concerned with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff members. We believe that a two week delay for opening school will be the most beneficial and safest option for our stakeholders."

"The Vernon Parish School Board voted, today, to extend the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to August 31st. By delaying the start of school, we feel that we can be better prepared and have a safer environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support and patience as we follow all of the safe operating procedures that are prescribed, to protect our students, faculty and staff."

"The Vernon Parish School Board Members, Faculty, and Staff will continue to work diligently to keep our school family safe."