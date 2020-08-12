VPSO searching for runaway teen

Staff Report

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is actively searching for a teenage resident who reportedly ran away from her home in Leesville.

The VPSO has released the following statement:

"The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of Jordan Lane Prether, age 17, of Leesville. Prether was last seen at her residence on August 10, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Anyone with information regarding Prether's whereabouts should contact Detective Jeff Price at 337-238-7248."