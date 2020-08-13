Owen charged with aggravated kidnapping

VPSO

VPSO

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Mark Owen, age 35, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The arrest is the result of a complaint received by VPSO on August 11th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. regarding a missing 17 year old female.

Deputies responded to a residence located in the Savage Forks area and spoke to the juvenile's family.

Family members advised that the juvenile was last seen at the residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the night of August 10th.

Through further investigation Detectives identified Mark Owen of Tennessee as a person of interest in the disappearance of the juvenile.

VPSO Detectives immediately contacted the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center to assist in the investigation.

LSP prepared a law enforcement bulletin containing suspect, victim, and vehicle information. This bulletin was distributed to law enforcement agencies in seven states.

Detectives contacted law enforcement authorities in Tennessee and provided personal identifying information on Owen and his vehicle.

Officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to locate Owen at his residence at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The female juvenile was at Owen's residence and she was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Child and Family Services.

Owen was arrested on the Vernon Parish warrant and charged with one count of Aggravated Kidnapping.

Owen will be extradited back to the State of Louisiana in relation to the crime.

Sheriff Craft would like to thank all of the agencies involved in the apprehension of the suspect and the safe return of the juvenile.