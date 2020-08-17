Beauregard COVID-19 total deaths increase to 27

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths in Beauregard Parish has increased to 27. As of this writing there have been 887 positive cases reported of the virus in Beauregard Parish.

In neighboring Vernon Parish, there are 814 positive cases with 31 deaths reported. Allen Parish has 1,382 cumulative cases with 33 deaths reported. Calcasieu Parish has 7,045 cumulative cases with 157 deaths reported. Sabine Parish has 705 cumulative cases with 11 deaths reported.

Statewide, the case count has reached 138,485 positive cases, with an estimated 103,512 presumed to have recovered. There have been an estimated 4,403 total COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health has offered the following tips when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially after using the bathroom or blowing your nose, and before eating. In addition to soap and water, or if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Stay away from people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces regularly. If you think you are sick, call your doctor and ask what you should do

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.