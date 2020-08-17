Firefighters announce virtual Fill the Boot for MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)

As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program. This summer, the program will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the fire fighters and the vulnerable community MDA serves.

This summer, departments across Louisiana will “Fill the Boot” virtually at: https://mda.org/ftb.

Constituents can search for their city or parish department via the DONATE button to show their support in lieu of traditional boot drives which were scheduled for street corners and storefronts this year.

Donations collected by the Professional Fire Fighters help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

"IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need," says MDA Louisiana Executive Director April Catarella. "We are so thankful to the IAFF and the Professional Fire Fighters across Louisiana for continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”

