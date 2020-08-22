Corvias Foundation Awards Scholarships to Four Fort Polk Military Spouses

Courtesy of Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias CEO John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families, today announced it has awarded its annual military spouse scholarship to Amanda Phillips, Amelia Dvorsak, Christina Raiden and Nicole Hart, each the spouse of an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Polk. Phillips, Dvorsak, Raiden and Hart are four of the 20 recipients of Corvias Foundation’s military spouse scholarship. Each recipient will receive a one-time award of $5,000 to help them receive their higher education degree.

“The life of a military spouse is one that revolves around deployments and frequent moves,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “This unique mobile lifestyle presents economic challenges for military spouses due to high unemployment rates and significant wage gaps. Corvias Foundation created this scholarship program to combat these hurdles and help these inspiring spouses receive their degrees to help provide for their families.”

“Military spouses often crave community and support but being transient in any given community makes it difficult to dig deep and grow,” said Phillips when speaking to the unique lifestyle of a military spouse. “Our position is always precarious and we never know where we might go or if our spouse will come home. We live a life of uncertainty but given the chance we certainly can bloom in the face of adversity.”

2020 marks the 14th consecutive year of this scholarship program and of Corvias Foundation’s commitment to supporting and empowering military spouses throughout their academic journeys. The allotted funds can be used by the spouses for any expenses associated with receiving their degree, such as transportation to class, childcare, and school fees. This year’s recipients are pursuing a wide variety of professions, including nursing, criminal justice, physical therapy, teaching and more.

“I think it is important as a military spouse to know that I can still chase my own dreams no matter where we go or how many times we move,” said Dvorsak, who is pursuing a degree in Dietetics at the University of Alaska in Anchorage. “I enjoy knowing that I can do anything, and strive to be as knowledgeable as I can be in my field.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded nearly $14 million to military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees across 13 Army and Air Force installations.

Fort Polk Scholarship Recipients

Amanda Phillips is working toward her associate’s degree in Nursing at Northwestern University. She has a passion for helping others and is looking forward to joining the profession. Amanda is enthusiastic about education and raising her daughters to become valuable and charitable members of society.

Amelia Dvorsak is studying Dietetics at the University of Alaska in Anchorage. She hopes to work with individuals with eating disorders and provide them with education and cooking classes so food can spark passion and joy.

Christina Raiden is realizing her dream of becoming a nurse and is studying at Northwestern State University. Her husband, children, and her past experiences are her biggest motivators for continuing her education and she is incredibly thankful for all their support.

Nicole Hart is attending Southern New Hampshire University to finish her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. She is drawn to safeguarding nature and looks forward to using her degree to help protect and improve the environment.