GOHSEP: Dual tropical threat for the Gulf of Mexico

Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to monitor two tropical systems that could potentially impact Louisiana early next week. This unique scenario could change over the weekend, but now is the time to finalize your emergency game plan.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service- New Orleans:

Overview:

Tropical Storm Marco (currently Tropical Depression 14) and Tropical Storm Laura could both bring impacts to the northern Gulf Coast region during the Monday through Thursday timeframe next week

Confidence:

We have average confidence in the potential for heavy rainfall across the area next week. We have lower confidence in the potential for wind and tidal impacts and determining where the heaviest rain might fall. Please continue to monitor the latest official forecast for updates as the expected impacts could change.

Impacts:

• There is higher than normal uncertainty in specific impacts due to the complexity of the forecast and the uncertainty of how these systems may interact with each other.

• Currently, heavy rainfall currently appears to be the greatest threat to the local area, mainly during the Monday through Thursday timeframe. 2 to 6 inches of rainfall is forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

• Strong winds and elevated tides could affect portions of the area depending on the eventual tracks and intensities of the two systems

“Weather experts say we have not experienced two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico since September of 1933,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “While this dual threat is not common, steps to finalize your emergency plans remain the same. It is too soon to say exactly what we can expect in terms of impact to Louisiana. It is extremely important for everyone to monitor the National Hurricane Center, your local National Weather Service office, your local elected officials and the media for updates. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) remains activated due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. GOHSEP is starting conference calls with our local emergency managers today and stands ready to respond to any requests related to this threat. GOHSEP has recently redesigned our www.getagameplan.org website to help provide you with preparedness information. We are now in what is traditionally the heart of hurricane season. There could be additional threats as we move into the fall. It is important to be ready, even while we all continue the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Edwards will host a Unified Command Group conference call today for the agencies involved in the state’s hurricane response.

Please remember, if flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511.la.gov for updated road closure information.

Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The Governor’s office will share updates about potential severe weather and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.