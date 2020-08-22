Toby Keith concert rescheduled to September 10, 2021

Staff Report

An announcement made on Friday revealed that the Toby Keith concert scheduled for November 7, has been rescheduled to 2021.

The following announcement was made by Fort Polk MWR on their official Facebook Page:

"In an effort to safeguard the community from the spread of COVID-19, the Salute to Veterans Concert with Toby Keith scheduled for November 7, 2020 will be rescheduled to September 10, 2021. Toby Keith and Waterloo Revival are understanding of the situation and look forward to coming to JRTC and Fort Polk!

More information will be provided at www.polk.armymwr.com."