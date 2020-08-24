President approves emergency disaster declaration for Louisiana

Courtesy of FEMA

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, local, tribal and territorial response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco beginning on Aug. 22, 2020 and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for the parishes of Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.