SPSO searching for missing woman

Staff Report

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was last seen on Sept 18. Taylor Nichole Nichols, 27, was last seen at the Walmart in Many on the evening of Sept. 18. She has not been seen since.

Nichols' vehicle was located and she was last seen at Walmart in Many on Friday evening, September 18th. Her last known address is Nichols Lane off Big N Ranch Road in Robeline.

Nichols is a white female has blonde hair, green eyes, is approximately 5'6" tall, is approximately 130 lbs, and has tattoos on her right leg, left arm and chest.

Anyone with any information regarding Nichols whereabouts are advised to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 or message their Facebook page.