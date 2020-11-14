Eagles win again, Simpson tops Pitkin

Will Norris | BWS Sports

EVANS - The Evans Eagles got a game-high 30 points from Wyatt Austin in a 61-50 win over the Reeves Red Raiders on Thursday.

Wyatt Fletcher added 11 points for the Eagles (2-3), while Zane West scored 10 points.

Simpson Broncos....84

Pitkin Tigers.....61

PITKIN - The Simpson Broncos had four players in double figures in earning an 84-61 win over the Pitkin Tigers on Thursday.

Rhett Petre scored 24 points to lead Simpson, while Braxton Basco added a career-high 14 points. Preston Miller and Ethan Nash chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hayden Lavergne led Pitkin with 23 points, while Zeke Lentz had 11 points.

GIRLS' GAMES

Hornbeck Lady Hornets...56

Weston Lady Wolves...55

WESTON - The Hornbeck Lady Hornets picked up a huge road win Thursday night as they defeated the Weston Lady Wolves, 56-55.

Hannah Dahlhoff had 18 points to pace Hornbeck while Jaida Davis added 10 points.

Fairview Lady Panthers...93

Lacassine Lady Cardinals...33

UNION HILL - The Fairview Lady Panthers continued their winning ways on Thursday with an easy 93-33 victory over Lacassine at the Plainview Tournament.

Rylee Jinks led Fairview with 19 points, while Coco Williams had 18 points. Rylee Cloud pitched in 16 points, with Courtlyn Martin and Kaylee Guillory adding 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Reeves Lady Raiders...59

Evans Lady Eagles...52

EVANS - The Evans Lady Eagles dropped a hard-fought game on Thursday to the Reeves Lady Raiders, 59-52.

Triniti Bridges had 17 points in the loss for Evans, while Riley Haus and Madi Gollihugh finished with 16 and 10 points, respectively.