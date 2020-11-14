VPSO investigating Rosepine burglaries

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating three car burglaries which took place in the area of Pinewood Estates, Ridge Brook Estates, and Spring Lake Estates in the area of Calhoun Dairy Road and Delia Drive in Rosepine.

The burglaries would have taken place between the hours of 11 p.m. [Wednesday] night - 6 a.m. [Thursday] morning.

The victims indicate that a window on their vehicles had been broken out, at which time money and wallets were stolen.

Deputies responded to the locations and processed the scene. Upon canvassing the area Deputies were able to recover a wallet and all of it's contents other than the cash money.

Sheriff Craft would like to remind citizens to refrain from leaving valuables in their vehicles, especially in plain sight.

If anyone in the area has surveillance cameras or saw anything suspicious please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.