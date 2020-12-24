VFW Post 3106 holds Flag Changing Ceremony for the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce

Staff Report

The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce recently held a Flag Changing Ceremony and received help from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Old Stage Post 3106 of Leesville.

The following statement about the Ceremony was released by the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce on Monday, December 21:

"On Friday December 18, 2020 the Veterans of Foreign Wars Old Stage Post 3106 of Leesville came to replace our Flag due to it being torn. They showed us how to properly take the Flag down and the correct way to hang a new flag."

"According to the Flag Code, any American flag that is worn, damaged or tattered beyond repair should be retired in a respectful and dignified manner. The preferred method is burning. This may shock some, since it is a well known fact that burning the flag is illegal. This, however, is an exception to the rule. There are several ways to respectfully dispose of the American flag without showing disgrace. The most common method is burning the torn or tattered flag in a special ceremony.

If you have a tattered flag you can take it to your local VFW and they will properly dispose it.

"As we were taking down the tattered flag there were many passing by and showing their respect by honking, there was even one that had their window down and yelled 'America,'" said the post.