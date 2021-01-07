DOTD provides update on 171 project

Staff Report

DeRidder City Hall confirmed on Tuesday via their official Facebook page that they have communicated with representatives from the Louisiana Department of of Transportation and Development (DOTD) in regards to the project in progress on Highway 171. City officials received an update on the project going

The following statement was given to the City of DeRidder by DOTD Public Information Officer Tracy York:

“As part of the restriping, DOTD will add a center left turn lane from W. Port Street to West Drive/W. North Street. We anticipate the project being complete in February 2021. Please be advised that when conditions are too cold to continue with asphalt operations, the project will be halted.”

The project began in late 2020, and includes new drainage structures, installation of ramps, curb repairs, mill and asphalt overlay and permanent striping. The contractor for the project is R. E. Heidt Construction.

Residents are encouraged to log on to 511la.org to stay up to date with lane closures dealing with this project, and beyond.