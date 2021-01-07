Local students graduate from McNeese

Staff Report

Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremonies for McNeese State University were held on Dec. 17-19, in Burton Coliseum. There are many students from Beauregard and Vernon Parish who graduated from McNeese State University, and were recognized during commencement.

Two students from Longville graduated with honors.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE (3.90-4.00):

Tabitha Rose Buford (4.0), Longville

MAGNA CUM LAUDE (3.70-3.89):

Callie Brooke Bufkin, Longville

Here are the rest of the local graduates listed by their hometown:

Anacoco: Theron Carter Westerchil, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Burr Ferry: Caleb A. Ramsey, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

DeRidder: Chad Melvin Barmore, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12; Walker J. Bihm, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; George L. Glass, Bachelor of General Studies; Cody A. Green, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance; Lari Ann Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Victoria Ashleigh Moore, Bachelor of Science in Management; Treasure Denise Picou, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Hannah Jayde Smith, Bachelor of Science in Management; Kyle W. Sylvest, Bachelor of Arts in History; Nathan Henry Weber, Master of Engineering; Marla G. Weeks, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Brady J. Everett, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences; John Eugene Smith, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Leesville: Laken Taylor Grubbs Baccigalopi, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Tye Dye, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Reagan Kay Koury Merriman, Master of Arts in Psychology

Longville: Lexie Ann Bennett, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Callie Brooke Bufkin, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Tabitha Rose Buford, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences; Anderson Sutton Goodman, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; William Shane Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Kelly Darlene Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Management; Matthew J. McHan, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Laurin Rhealyn Brantley Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Merryville: Callie Nicole Harmon, Associate of General Studies; Jessica Nicole Arnold Koonce, Bachelor of General Studies

Pitkin: Amber Brianne Perkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Ragley: Autumn M. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Krystal Nichol Deville Landry, Bachelor of Science in Management

Rosepine: Michael Benjamin Lucas, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Singer: Alexander Neil Kerbow, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Brittany Nichole Young Breaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Julia Lee Shaheen, Bachelor of General Studies