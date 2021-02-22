Vallaire arrested by Narcotics Task Force

Courtesy Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office

The following press release was issued by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO):

The Narcotics Task Force through investigations were able to obtain information that Matthew Vallaire was responsible for distributing narcotics and through further investigation were able to obtain enough probable cause and evidence to obtain a search warrant for Vallaire’s residence. Upon conducting their search a large amount of marijuana, large quantities of pills, cocaine, and stolen/ illegal firearms were located. Matthew was placed under arrest and booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $393,000. Matthew’s charges included 2 counts Manufacturing/Distribution of CDS Schedule I, 2 counts Produce, Distribute, Possess w/Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule II, 3 counts Possession of CDS Schedule II, Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Illegal Possessoin of Stolen Firearms, and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.