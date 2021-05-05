DOTD announces lane closure on a section of Highway 171 in Leesville

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced an emergency lane closure on a section Highway 171 in Leesville.

LADOTD released the following statement on Tuesday May 4:

"The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (LADOTD), advises the public of an emergency lane closure on US 171, northbound, right hand lane, 1.1 miles south of its LA 8 (Texas Hwy.) intersection, in Leesville, Vernon Parish. The lane closure is for emergency catch basin repairs and will remain closed until repairs can be made. The left hand lane is still in use."

LADOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and to watch out for work crews and equipment when driving near the construction site.

For the latest traffic and construction information, motorists are advised to check the official LADOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov. Additionally, information regarding real time traffic and road conditions can be accessed by dialing 511, or by visiting the traveler information website at www.511la.org.