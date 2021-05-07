Ingevity donates to Rosepine Elementary outdoor STEM lab

Staff Report

The Ingevity chemical plant in DeRidder is well known for giving back to the local community. Ingevity recently made a donation to Rosepine Elementary School's Outdoor STEM Lab.

"Our plant in DeRidder, La., recently donated $5,000 to Rosepine Elementary School’s outdoor STEM lab for greenhouse and seed starting supplies. Each week, approximately 690 students in 29 classes plant produce in the ground, raised beds, buckets and self-watering tubs they’ve constructed themselves. This hands-on activity engages the students as they're able to see the progress their plants have made each week."

For more information on Ingevity, log on to www.ingevity.com.