Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser visits Merryville Museum

The historic Merryville Museum had a very special visitor last week. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser visited the museum to celebrate National Tourism Week 2021 and to show his support for the preservation of local history.

Nungesser took a tour of the museum and discussed its needs with local leaders and Merryville Museum Members.

Merryville Mayor Shelia Lanier Smith was present at the Museum and was one of many local leaders who met with Nungesser during his visit. Smith expressed her gratitude to Nungesser for showing interest in the Merryville Museum.

Smith said: "It is an honor, and it means a lot to me. This is my hometown, and I'm glad to see that there are people reaching out to us to make things better in our little town."

Local leaders that met with Nungesser during his visit were State Representative Dewith Carrier, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, Police Juror Jeffery Meadows, and Executive Director of the Beauregard Tourist Commission Lori Darbonne.

Founded in 1981, The Merryville Museum seeks to collect and preserve local history that includes Merryville, Beauregard Parish, Southwest Louisiana, and Southeast Texas. Located next to the historic Burks Log Cabin, The Merryville Museum is located at 628 North Railroad Avenue.

The museum is open for tours by request. Those interested in tours can call 979-864-0219 or 337-825-6289.