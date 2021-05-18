Eagles land four on 5-2A all-district squad

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - Though the Rosepine Eagles didn't win the District 5-2A title in 2021, it really didn't matter as they won the Class 2A state championship.

After closing out the season last Friday hoisting the state title trophy above their heads, the Eagles can now reap the rewards.

Four members of the state championship Eagles were named first-team all-district by the coaches of District 5-2A.

One of the four players - sophomore shortstop Jake Smith - was honored with special recognition as he was chosen as the Most Valuable Player in the league.

Smith batted .526 during district play, collecting a total of 20 hits with 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He was also a solid defensive stalwart and made a number of stellar plays in the field.

Joining him as first-team selections for Rosepine was sophomore catcher Ethan Frey, junior pitcher Braden Trull and sophomore third baseman Grant Ducote.

Frey batted .516 in district with two homers and 13 RBIs. He also was the state championship game Most Outstanding Player as he fired a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Trull struck out 28 batters in district play as he went 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA, while Ducote batted .371 in league action with 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Pickering junior Kaden "Buck" O'Banion was a first-team all-district pick at utility as he batted .464 with a pair of homers for the Red Devils.

The Rosepine quartet of Casey Tilley, Braden Nolen, Cole Donahue and Logan Calcote were named second-team all-district as we're the Pickering pair of Braden LeBato and Carson Lambert.

Rosepine also had two honorable mention choices in Brady Phelps and Kolbye Roberts.

Kinder and DeQuincy each had six players named to the all-district first team.