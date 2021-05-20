Averitt promoted at Merchants and Farmers Bank

Merchants & Farmers Bank

LEESVILLE, LA—Ken Hughes, President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced Devin Averitt has been promoted to Vice President of Lending for the Vernon Parish area market.

Averitt began his career at the bank on April 17, 2006 as a Student Teller and since has worked as a Teller Trainer, Loan Operations Support (Appraisals/Collections) and Loan Officer.

A Vernon Parish native and Simpson High School graduate, class of 2007, Devin received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Northwestern State University, in 2011 with Magna Cum Laude honors. Averitt resides in Simpson, Louisiana with wife, Danielle and daughter, Makynna.

In operations since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers Bank offers a variety of products and services. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.