Have crawfish with Gyth Rigdon

Krewe of the South has announced a special fundraiser. They announced that they are selling tickets for their "Crawfish with Gyth" virtual Raffle. The winner of the raffle will get three sacks of live crawfish on June 6, and a special visit from Nashville recording artist Gyth Rigdon. Rigdon will visit the winner's crawfish boil.

Rigdon is a rising star on the country music scene, and is well known in SWLA. A native of Singer, Rigdon has performed at many local venues and events. Rigdon has made waves on the national music scene including a memorable performance on the hit NBC competition series The Voice, where he was the runner up in 2019.

Rigdon continues to record music, and perform in front of live audiences. Rigdon recently headlined at the "King of the Hill Get Down" earlier this month at the Leesville 171 Speedway.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 and can be purchased online at www.kreweofthesouth.com. The deadline for entry is May 29 at 11:55 p.m. The drawing will be held on May 30.