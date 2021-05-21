Community invited to participate in JRTC and Fort Polk Drive-Thru vaccination Event

Kim Reischling | Fort Polk Public Affairs Officer

FORT POLK, La. -- The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk invites the community to a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination Event on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the “Old Commissary”, bldg. 830, Colorado Avenue, Fort Polk, La. Those interested in volunteering for the COVID-19 vaccine are welcome – this is event is open to the public. Anyone 18 and older from the surrounding community can participate.